Cold Cave – “You & Me & Infinity”

The reliably great shadowy synth-pop band Cold Cave haven’t put out a proper album since 2011’s Cherish The Light Years, but they have been trickling out songs at a respectable pace, some of which were compiled into 2014’s Full Cold Moon. Today, the Wesley Eisold-led project has announced that they’ll release a new EP later this year, called You & Me & Infinity. It contains “Glory,” which came out last fall, and “Nothing Is True But You,” which was released on Valentine’s Day 2016. There are also two brand-new tracks, including the one that gives the EP its title: “You & Me & Infinity.” You can hear that below, alongside a visual directed by Amy Lee.

TRACKLIST:

01 “You & Me & Infinity”

02 “Nothing Is True But You”

03 “Glory”

04 “My Heart Is Immortal”

The You & Me & Infinity EP is out 6/1 via Heartworm Press.