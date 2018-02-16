Stream American Nightmare’s Self-Titled Reunion Album & Watch Their “Flowers Under Siege” Video

The Boston hardcore greats American Nightmare only released two albums before their 2004 breakup, but now they’re back with a third. AN reunited in 2011, and even though frontman Wes Eisold has remained busy with his other band Cold Cave, they’ve found the time to crank out an absolutely furious self-titled reunion album. American Nightmare is over in well under half an hour, but it’s got riffs, atmosphere, and jagged intensity to burn. We’ve posted the early single “The World Is Blue,” and now you can use Spotify to stream the whole album below. You can also watch the video for the 40-second ripper “Flowers Under Siege,” in which the band goes fucknuts in front of a wall of flowers.

American Nightmare is out now on Rise Records.