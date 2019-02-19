Mini Dresses – “The One Who Heard You”

Boston trio Mini Dresses are releasing their sophomore album, Heaven Sent, next month, the follow-up to their 2017 self-titled debut. We’ve heard “Rank And File” from it already, and today the band is sharing another new one, the album’s closing track “The One Who Heard You.”

It’s languid and balmy, as Lira Mondal addresses someone who should’ve listened to what she had to say. She’s sticking around, though, to remind that whatever they’re doing will only end in disaster. “You can have what you want for a little while, but you’re gonna regret it,” she sings in its opening lines. I especially like how the mic picks up Mondal’s breath on the title line, a jolt of exasperation and insistence as the rest of the band wraps around her with dreamy chords.

Listen below.

<a href="http://minidresses.bandcamp.com/album/heaven-sent" target="_blank">Heaven Sent by Mini Dresses</a>

Heaven Sent is out 3/22 via Joy Void Recordings. Pre-order it here.