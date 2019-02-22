Stream Gunna’s New Album Drip Or Drown 2

Offset isn’t the only Atlanta trap A-lister to release an album today. Last year, Gunna and Lil Baby, frequent collaborators and Young Thug proteges, got together to release Drip Harder, one of my favorite rap albums of the year. And now Gunna has gone off on his own again and released the new album Drip Or Drown 2.

Gunna’s first Drip Or Drown mixtape came out in 2017. In the short time since then, Gunna has grown enormously, both as a rapper and as a presence in rap’s mainstream. His style draws on Atlanta rap forbears like Young Thug and Future, but he’s taken those influences and made his own thing. He’s got a hypnotic, mesmeric style, allowing his voice to float over psychedelic and minimal beats. Drip Or Drown 2 makes for a pleasantly hazy listen.

Turbo and Wheezy produced most of the new album, and their styles fit Gunna’s style perfectly. The new album also has appearances from Lil Baby, Young Thug, and Playboi Carti. It features “One Call” and “Speed It Up,” two singles that Gunna has released in recent weeks. The whole thing is worth your time, and you can stream it below.

Drip Or Drown 2 is out now on 300 Entertainment.