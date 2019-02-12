One of the weirdest things about Sunday night’s Grammys ceremony was the way none of the show’s performers mentioned the words “21 Savage” onstage. Only a week earlier, 21 Savage, who’d been nominated for two Grammys, was arrested by ICE, a ridiculous and repressive move that pissed a whole lot of people off. And yet even Post Malone, who performed his 21 Savage collab “rockstar” on the show itself, kept the man’s name out of his mouth. The only person to mention Savage was “This Is America” producer Ludwig Göransson, accepting the Record Of The Year Grammy for an absent Childish Gambino. (21 Savage added ad-libs to “This Is America.”) Thankfully, though, the silence did not last into the next night of TV.

The musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show was Metro Boomin, the Atlanta rap producer and regular 21 Savage collaborator. Metro joined Atlanta rapper Gunna to perform “Space Cadet,” their collaboration from Metro’s 2018 album Not All Heroes Wear Capes. A fun theatrical touch: Gunna rapped, while Metro conducted an orchestra of people in astronaut costumes. And since Metro’s back was to the audience the entire time, it was notable that he had “Free 21 Savage” painted across the back of his jacket. Here’s the performance:

And speaking of Gunna, the rapper just shared his mesmeric new Turbo-produced single “Speed It Up,” which follows his own recent single “One Call.” Here’s “Speed It Up”:

Not All Heroes Wear Capes is out now on Republic.