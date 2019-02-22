The East Berlin postpunk band Diät make dark, heavy, desperate music, with death-rock atmosphere and hardcore intensity. But they don’t make it often enough. Four years ago, the band became underground cult heroes with the release of their crazy-impressive debut album Positive Energy. Today, they have finally followed it up.
Diät’s new album Positive Disintegration is deeper and more expansive than their debut. Rather than the lo-fi racket of that album, it’s thick and lush, and you can feel the scraped-out bass tones and jaggedly tingly guitars that much better. But it’s still a stark and immediate album. We’ve already posted opening track “We,” but now we all get to hear the whole album. It’s streaming below.
Postive Disintegration is out now on Iron Lung.