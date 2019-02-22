The East Berlin postpunk band Diät make dark, heavy, desperate music, with death-rock atmosphere and hardcore intensity. But they don’t make it often enough. Four years ago, the band became underground cult heroes with the release of their crazy-impressive debut album Positive Energy. Today, they have finally followed it up.

Diät’s new album Positive Disintegration is deeper and more expansive than their debut. Rather than the lo-fi racket of that album, it’s thick and lush, and you can feel the scraped-out bass tones and jaggedly tingly guitars that much better. But it’s still a stark and immediate album. We’ve already posted opening track “We,” but now we all get to hear the whole album. It’s streaming below.

<a href="http://habitualnourishment.bandcamp.com/album/positive-disintegration" target="_blank">Positive Disintegration by Diät</a>

Postive Disintegration is out now on Iron Lung.