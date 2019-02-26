Ex Hex – “Rainbow Shiner”

In about one month, indie guitar legend Mary Timony’s power-pop power trio Ex Hex will make their long-awaited return, following up their excellent 2014 LP Rips with their new album It’s Real. If you like snort-stomping guitar-hooks and tough-deadpan vocals, this is excellent news. And if you don’t like those things, what are you doing with your life? Get your priorities in order.

We’ve already posted the early It’s Real tracks “Cosmic Cave” and “Tough Enough.” And now, Ex Hex have hit us with a third one called “Rainbow Shiner.” Like those previous songs, this is a total banger, a Camaro-rock beast that absorbs all the best lessons from ’70s punk and ’70s classic rock and ’70s trash-pop. It is a souped-up, gleaming hook-machine.

Ex Hex were writing catchy songs five years ago, and they’re still doing that. But these days, they’ve got a defiant confidence that feels completely new. The riffs are a little harder, and the hooks are a little less sugary. “Rainbow Shiner” is some real headbanger music, and you can hear it below.

It’s Real is out 3/22 on Merge. Pre-order it here.