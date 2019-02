Australian singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly impressed us with with her quietly gripping 2017 EP Thrush Metal. Now, she’s gearing up to release her debut full-length album, Beware Of The Dogs, with producer Dean Tuza and a full band. We’ve already heard its lead single and opening track, “Old Man,” and the follow-up single, “Lunch.” Both songs boast the soft intensity that gave her EP so much power. Today, Donnelly shares “Tricks” and its accompanying music video.

The song and video center around an immature dude who only wants you when he can’t have you. She sings over a springy indie-pop melody, “You only like me when I do my tricks for you / You wear me out like you wear that Southern Cross tattoo / You said I’d look much better if I dropped the attitude.” From what I understand, a Southern Cross tattoos brand Australia’s rednecks and racists.

Watch and listen below.

Beware Of The Dogs is out 3/8 via Secretly Canadian.