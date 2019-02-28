Nothing – “Heavy Water/I’d Rather Be Sleeping” (Grouper Cover)

Nothing, the Philadelphia shoegaze band made up of hardcore punk veterans, released their new album Dance On The Blacktop last year. Next month, they’re playing at our Range Life party in Austin during SXSW. (Come through!) And today, they’ve announced a new compilation called Spirit Of The Stairs – B-Sides & Rarities.

With its similar cover art — featuring another photo of model Chelsea Hudson in an off-putting mask — you might assume that Spirit Of The Stairs is a companion to Dance On The Blacktop. And while it does feature a number of outtakes from that album, it also collects other demos, live recordings, and covers from throughout Nothing’s entire career.

Said covers include Low’s “In Metal,” Ride’s “Vapour Trail,” New Order’s “Leave Me Alone,” and Concrete Blonde’s “Joey.” And today, Nothing are sharing a fuzzed-out yet faithful rendition of Grouper’s Dragging A Dead Deer Up A Hill highlight “Heavy Water/I’d Rather Be Sleeping.” Listen and compare it to the original below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fever Queen” (2014 Wilkes-Barre Demo)

02 “Pattern After Us” (DOTB B-Side)

03 “In Metal” (2013) (Low Cover)

04 “Dig” (2012 Philly Demo)

05 “The Mohegan” (DOTB B-Side)

06 “Vapour Trail” (Live WKDU Philly 2011) (Ride Cover)

07 “I Hate The Flowers” (NPR World Cafe Live Session)

08 “Heavy Water / I’d Rather Be Sleeping” (DOTB B-Side) (Grouper Cover)

09 “Dirty White Glove” (DOTB B-Side)

10 “Leave Me Alone” (2013) (New Order Cover)

11 “Spell” (TOT B-Side)

12 “Joey” (NPR World Cafe Live Session) (Concrete Blonde Cover)

13 “Us/We/Are” (Live Piano Version Dreamland Studios)

14 “Tic Tac Toe” (2013 Ave C Demo)

TOUR DATES:

03/06 Asbury Park Brewery @ Asbury Park, NJ*

03/07 Brooklyn Bazaar @ Brooklyn, NY*

03/08 Amityville Music Hall @ Amityville, NY*

03/09 Wind Up Space @ Baltimore, MD*

03/10 Amo’s Southend @ Charlotte, NC*

03/11 Republic NOLA @ New Orleans, LA*

03/12 Stereogum Range Life @ Austin, TX^

03/13 Three Links @ Dallas, TX +

03/14 Official Levitation SXSW Showcase at Hotel Vegas @ Austin, TX^

03/15 Dr. Martens Unofficial at Container Bar @ Austin, TX^

03/16 Thrasher x Vans Deathmatch @ Austin, TX^

05/11 The Broadberry @ Richmond, VA $

05/14 Theater of the Living Arts @ Philadelphia, PA $

05/16 Royale @ Boston, MA $

05/17 Rec Room @ Buffalo, NY $

05/18 Mr. Smalls Theatre @ Pittsburgh, PA $

05/21 Hell at The Masquerade @ Atlanta, GA #

05/22 Metro @ Chicago, IL #

05/24 Exit / In @ Nashville, TN #

05/25 The Citadel @ Indianapolis, IN #

05/26 Majestic Theatre @ Detroit, MI #

* w Tony Molina & Candy

^ SXSW in Austin TX

+ w Soft Kill, The KVB, Chastity

$ w Basement & Teenage Wrist

# w Basement & Gouge Away

Spirit Of The Stairs – B-Sides & Rarities is out 3/6 via Relapse.