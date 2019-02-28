Watch Kacey Musgraves And Hayley Williams Cover “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”

Kacey Musgraves has had a big month. After winning the Grammy for Album Of The Year for Golden Hour (casual!), she dropped in on the Oscars as well, and in between all that she’s been on tour in support of her latest album.

And it seems like she’s been having a lot of fun on the road — she brought out her openers, Natalie Prass and Soccer Mommy, to sing with her at various points over the last few weeks — and just a few days ago she dropped a Selena cover when she performed at Rodeo Houston, the same venue where Selena performed her last concert before being killed in 1995.

Last night, during her first of four sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, she brought out Paramore’s Hayley Williams to sing “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” made classic by Cyndi Lauper. And it does indeed seem like they had a lot of fun!

Check out video of the performance below.