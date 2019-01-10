Watch Kacey Musgraves & Natalie Prass Cover Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive”

Natalie Prass and Kacey Musgraves both put out great albums last year in the groove-heavy The Future And The Past and the lovestruck Golden Hour, the latter of which we named the very best album of 2018. And, as of last night, they’re on tour together.

Last night, Musgraves kicked off her Oh, What A World tour with a show at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis. Prass opened for her. And near the end of Musgraves’ set, Prass returned to the stage to help out with a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic “I Will Survive.”

Musgraves previously flirted with disco on the Golden Hour highlight “High Horse,” and Prass’ last album proved that she’s a disco fan. Watch a clip of their spirited call-and-response rendition of “I Will Survive” below via Rolling Stone.

Here’s an excerpt of @KaceyMusgraves and @NataliePrass singing Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” in Indianapolis, the first 2019 stop on Kacey’s #OhWhatAWorldTour. pic.twitter.com/pUvMtOoV3b — Dave Lindquist #DavesOldInterviewTapes (@317lindquist) January 10, 2019

Kacey and Natalie Prass on stage tonight in Indianapolis at Murat Theatre, 1/9. pic.twitter.com/jOGuKnpCNU — Kacey Musgraves Updates (@musgravesdaily) January 10, 2019

Prass also just recorded a cover of Prefab Sprout’s “Wild Horses” for Amazon Music. Listen to that here.