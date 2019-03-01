Stream Solange’s New Album When I Get Home

Solange has released a new album called When I Get Home, the follow-up to her 2016 masterpiece A Seat At The Table. The 19-track album is out now, and features guest appearances from Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, Tyler, The Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, Dev Hynes, Cassie, Pharrell, Sampha, Standing On The Corner, Panda Bear, and more. She used samples from the works of Houston legends like choreographer Debbie Allen, actress Phylicia Rashad, poet Pat Parker, and rapper Scarface.

The other Knowles sister mentioned in an interview last year that a new album was close to being finished, and earlier this week the Solange machinery went into hyperdrive: She launched a page on the social network BlackPlanet, shared some video teasers, launched a hotline, and dropped a track list, all in wink-wink, nudge-nudge fashion.

Now, the album is actually here, and you can listen to the whole thing below.