Solange Announces New Album Out This Fall

Solange’s 2016 album A Seat At The Table was the masterpiece she’d been waiting her whole life to make. At the time, we wrote that it “isn’t just a good political album, a good activism album, a good R&B album, a good indie album, or a good black album. It’s all of those things, so it’s a great album.” It ranked very highly on our year-end list — us and just about everyone else. (And if I may say so, her live shows supporting the album added a whole new dimension of splendor.)

Given that A Seat arrived four years after Solange’s excitement-piquing True EP, news of another album after just two years is a bit surprising, but there it is: In a cover story for T: The New York Times Style Magazine today as part of their The Greats Issue, she affirms that her A Seat At The Table follow-up is coming this fall. It’ll be out “probably sometime soon,” according to writer Ayana Mathis, who adds, “The record will likely arrive into the world fully formed at some mysterious and unexpected moment, like a meteor cratering into the culture.”

Solange herself revealed little about the album, but she was willing to concede, “There is a lot of jazz at the core, but with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle.” She recorded it New Orleans, Jamaica, and Los Angeles. Also: “I realize how much wider, figuratively and literally, my work could be if I took myself away as subject.” Intriguing!

So be on the lookout for that, and read our 2016 interview with Solange in the meantime. Oh, and if we’re taking bets on who else is involved with the album… Solange was just on Earl Sweatshirt’s radio show.