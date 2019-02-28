UPDATE: Solange has officially announced that her new album When I Get Home will be released tonight at midnight.

“When I Get Home”

out midnight 2night 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/D1xCnOBZN8 — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 28, 2019

Solange Knowles began teasing the follow-up to 2016’s spectacular A Seat At The Table last fall with a T Magazine interview suggesting the new album would be out before year’s end. Two months into 2019, it has yet to materialize, but all signs point to a drop coming as soon as tonight.

This week Solange’s online presence has sprung back to life. She unveiled a BlackPlanet page, shared two video teasers, and possibly launched a hotline at 281-330-8004, the phone number that once famously belonged to Houston rapper Mike Jones (as inscribed into history via song lyrics). Now she has posted what appears to be a tracklist, and as Pitchfork points out, a SmartURL linked to streaming services appears to reveal her new release will be titled When I Get Home. The above artwork also appears at the SmartURL.

Below, check out the tracklist and both teaser videos.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Things I Imagined”

02 “5 McGregor (Interlude)”

03 “Down With The Clique”

04 “Way To The Show”

05 “Can I Hold The Mic (Interlude)”

06 “Stay Flo”

07 “Dreams”

08 “Nothing Without Intention (Interlude)”

09 “Almeda”

10 “Time (Is)”

11 “My Skin My Logo”

12 “We Deal With The Freak’n (Intermission)”

13 “Jerrod”

14 “Binz”

15 “Beltway”

16 “Exit Scott (Interlude)”

17 “Sound Of Rain”

18 “Not Screwed! (Interlude)”

19 “I’m A Witness”