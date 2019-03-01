Watch Solange’s When I Get Home Short Film

Solange has released a film titled When I Get Home, featuring music from her new album by the same name. The 33-minute short is a mixed-media visualization, featuring scenes set in a desert and the singer’s hometown Houston, 3D-animated dance sequences, candid webcam footage, and more. Several of the images were teased earlier this week on Solange’s new BlackPlanet page.

Solange dropped When I Get Home in audio form last night. The LP features guest appearances and production by Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, Cassie, The-Dream, Dev Hynes, Metro Boomin, Panda Bear, Scarface, Raphael Saadiq, Devin The Dude, Tyler, The Creator, and more; view the full list of credits here. It’s Solange’s first album since 2016’s acclaimed A Seat At The Table. In the years since, the singer has directed SZA’s “The Weekend” video and presented the performance art piece “Metatronia (Metatron’s Cube)” at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. She is scheduled to perform at several festivals this summer including Bonnaroo and Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

For now, the visual album is exclusively available on Apple Music. You can watch the film here. View two snippets released this afternoon below.

“When I Get Home “ a Texas Film

"When I Get Home " a Texas Film

out 4pm PT/7pm ET on @applemusic 🖤 — solange knowles, March 1, 2019

This article originally appeared at Spin.