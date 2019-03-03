In a few weeks, Jenny Lewis will release her much-anticipated new album, On The Line. Tonight at 9 PM EST, she shares “Jenny Lewis’ On The Line Online,” her three-hour live listening party and variety show, co-hosted by Vanessa Bayer and Tim Heidecker. Special guests include St. Vincent, King Tuff, David Arquette, and Jerry Cohen. Viewers are invited to call the live hotline for the chance to speak with Lewis.

To call, make a donation to the Los Angeles Women’s Center and pre-order On The Line. Donors and purchasers will be connected at random to Lewis and a surprise guest. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Los Angeles Women’s Center. Tune in below or here.

On The Line is out 3/22 on Warner Bros.