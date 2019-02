Jenny Lewis is releasing her new album, On The Line, at the end of March. She’s shared two songs from it already, “Red Bull & Hennessy” and “Heads Gonna Roll.” Today, she’s announced a three-hour live listening party and variety show that’ll take place this weekend (on 3/3). The event is being dubbed “Jenny Lewis’ On The Line Online,” and it’ll be streamable on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Per a press release, the three-hour show “features magic, music, comedy and a very special call-in hotline with surprise guests—and Jenny herself— on the line.” She’s putting it together alongside Tim Heidecker and Abso Lutely Productions, and it’ll serve as a fundraiser to benefit the Los Angeles Women’s Center.”

More details on the whole shebang are available here.