Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “Bandana” (Feat. Assassin)

The last time Freddie Gibbs and Madlib teamed up, they made magic in the form of the great collaborative album Piñata. Now, five years later, the hard-headed Indiana rapper and the hazy California producer are finally giving us a follow-up. Bandana, which they first started teasing way back in 2016, is on its way.

We’ve already heard one track from the upcoming Bandana, the single “Flat Tummy Tea,” which topped our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list when it came out last month. And today, they’re sharing a digital bonus track from the album, which also happens to be its title track.

“Bandana” is three minutes of virtuosic gravel-voiced tough-talk like “I give a hater a handicap with this hand cannon” over an unearthly Madlib beat, plus a hook and a verse from Jamaican dancehall deejay Assassin (also known as Agent Sasco). Listen and get excited for the rest of Bandana the album below.

Bandana will be out soon(?) via Keep Cool/RCA Records & Madlib Invazion/ESGN.