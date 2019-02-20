Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “Flat Tummy Tea”

Back in 2014, the tough-talking Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs teamed up with Madlib, the hazily psychedelic California producer, on a full-length collaborative album called Piñata. It’s still, to my mind, one of the best things that either of them has ever done, and they’ve both done a lot of good things. Which is why it’s very welcome news that they’re reuniting on another full-length album.

Gibbs and Madlib first teased Bandana, the follow-up to Piñata, nearly three years ago. And now, at long last, they’ve finally shared what seems to be its first single, “Flat Tummy Tea,” the title of which certainly helps to explain some of Freddie’s recent social media activity.

It’s a joy to hear Gibbs’ casually virtuosic flow dancing around Madlib’s stoned rap fantasias again. “Gold body, my jeweler he Black Mummy me/ I be all in these bitches’ tummies like flat tummy tea/ Crackers come to Africa, ravaged, raffled, and rummaged me/ America was the name of they fuckin’ company,” he raps. Listen below, stayed tuned for the beat switch, and stay bloat free, bitch.