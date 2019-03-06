Inter Arma – “The Atavist’s Meridian”

Virginia doom-rock enthusiasts Inter Arma are out with the third single from their upcoming LP, called Sulphur English. “The Atavist’s Meridian” is an absolute monster of a track, both and length and tone, and follows two other singles from the record: “Citadel” and “Stillness.” Their last release, 2016’s Paradise Gallows, was our favorite metal album of the year, and this new track appears Inter Arma might be vying for maintenance that reputation.

“The Atavist’s Meridian” is truly an epic of Miltonic proportions, breaking itself into three individually flavored acts. The first five minutes catapult the listener with an insane jolt of demonic energy, soundtracking what feels like a descendent into postlapsarian chaos. Or maybe a brisk swim in a lake of fire, with snarls and unintelligible grunts abounding. The middle three minutes strip back some of that layered fuzz, letting up on the noise and tempo. The voice gets deeper somehow, and the sound takes on this psychedelic feeling, while the final minutes shift right back into apocalyptic overdrive.

Listen to “The Atavist’s Meridian” below.

Sulphur English is out 4/12 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.