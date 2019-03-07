The Black Keys – “Lo/Hi”

The Black Keys have been on hiatus ever since touring behind 2014’s Turn Blue wrapped up, and Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have stayed busy with countless side projects in the interim. Separately, they’ve released solo records, started new bands, penned theme songs, produced for other artists, and made a smattering of appearances across pop culture, but have rarely appeared together in public give or take a regrettable Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

It seems like that half-decade apart may be coming to a conclusion. According to music industry publication HITS Daily Double, the blues-rock duo will appear at this summer’s Woodstock 50 alongside other rumored names such as Dead & Co., Chance The Rapper, Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, and Imagine Dragons. And, in news that will fuel those Woodstock rumors, today they have a new song in the world.

“Lo/Hi” is the Keys’ first song in five years. It’s the sort of chooglin’ groove they made their name on, replete with fiery blues guitar riffs and soulful backing vocals, and it sparkles with the studio sheen that characterized the later part of their discography. The cloud of depression that engulfed Turn Blue seems to have dissipated.

Listen below.

“Lo/Hi” is out now on Nonesuch. No word yet as to a new album, but it seems unlikely that the Black Keys would return after five years for nothing more than a one-off single, right?