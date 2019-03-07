Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – “Forevergirl” (Feat. Chris Turner & Mike Larry Draw)

Later this month, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah is releasing a new album, Ancestral Recall. It’s the follow-up to the series of three albums that he put out in 2017, and so far we’ve only heard the title track from it. Today, he’s sharing another song in advance of its release, “Forevergirl,” which features guest appearances from singer Chris Turner and rapper Mike Larry Draw.

Adjuah gave some context to the track in a statement to The Fader:

I wanted to sonically mirror some of the things I had seen in an analytic cubist rendering of two lovers. In that form an object is taken apart and reassembled in abstraction to depict the object from as many perspectives as possible. Essentially giving a more global viewing of what the object is comprised of. I wanted create in sound what I was seeing. So there are a multitude of parts/voices collapsed onto one another to stamp out ambiguity in the composition, to help focus a more clear reading through sort of encapsulating the sentiment in sound into a confined space. You can hear this in the many layers of trumpet, muted and non-muted, and in what I wrote for Chris Turner. A different take on constructing a love song. As my brother Terrace Martin says “there’s a thousand ways to say I love you.” I wanted to channel that in this one.”

Ancestral Recall is out 3/22 via Ropeadope/Stretch Music.