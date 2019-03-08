Stream Blithe Field’s New Album Ward Unbending

It’s been a bit since the last proper Spencer Radcliffe album, 2017’s Enjoy The Great Outdoors, but the Chicago-based musician has been far from inactive. Over the last year and change, he’s put out an EP with updated takes on older songs, a live album on which he covered both Mathew Lee Cothran and Erik Phillips, and he also released Days Drift By, a full-length from his instrumental project Blithe Field.

Today, he’s releasing another Blithe Field album — this one’s called Ward Unbending, and it’s filled with his usual heady blend of horns and organs and warm ambience. Radcliffe taps into a sort of gorgeously unmoored spirituality with his instrumental music, and that’s no different here. Early standouts include the beautifully brassy “White Orb” and the jammy “Shattered Vile,” but, as always it’s all worth a spin.

Radcliffe is also going on tour soon. Check out those dates and listen to Ward Unbending below.

<a href="http://blithefield.bandcamp.com/album/ward-unbending" target="_blank">Ward Unbending by Blithe Field</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Rec Center

03/16 Encino, CA @ Public Pool Space

03/17 Fresno, CA @ La Maison Kabob

03/19 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

03/20 Redding, CA @ Fratelli’s Pizza

03/22 San Diego, CA @ Title TK

03/23 Tucson, AZ @ Baja Audio Heads Association

03/27 Dallas, TX @ Onion Dome

03/28 Jackson, MS @ Sneaky Beans

03/29 Nashville, TN @ BW Gallery

03/30 Atlanta, GA @ Mother

03/31 Athens, GA @ house show

04/01 Knoxville, TN @ TBA

04/02 Richmond, VA @ Mushroom Gorge

04/03 Baltimore, MD @ Sicily’s

04/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Sin Bucket

04/05 New York, NY @ Park Church Co-op

04/07 Boston, MA @ Trixie’s Palace

04/08 Burlington, VT @ The Hive On Pine

04/09 Rochester, NY @ Small World Books

04/10 Columbus, OH @ The Summit

04/11 Grand Rapids, MI @ Snake Shack

04/12 Chicago, IL @ Hungry Brain

Ward Unbending is out now.