Elton John’s “No-Holds-Barred” Memoir Out This Fall

We are reaching peak Elton John nostalgia. The piano rocker announced his three-year farewell tour in early 2018, and the spring we’ll be seeing the biopic Rocketman starring Taron Edgerton. Now USA Today reports John will release his “no-holds-barred” autobiography this fall.

Publisher Henry Holt & Co. has not yet revealed the title and cover art for the memoir but has confirmed it will be out 10/15. In a tweet announcing the book, John writes, “My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and I’m now ready to tell you my story, in my own words.” He elaborates in a video message included with the tweet: “I can’t wait for you to read it because it’s the truth. And so many books that have been written about me haven’t exactly been truthful. I can’t wait for you to see what I have to say about my life.”

When the memoir was first announced back in 2016, John had further comments: “I’m not prone to being a nostalgic person. I’m often accused of only looking forward to my next gig or creative project. It’s come as quite a surprise how cathartic I am finding the process of writing my memoirs. As I look back, I realize what a crazy life I have had the extreme privilege of living. I have grown up in a period of extraordinary change in our world — and have had the joyful honor of rubbing shoulders and working with so many of the people at the heart of these changes. My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and it’s still lumbering on.”

