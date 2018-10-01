Next month, the world will get to see the much-hyped Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. But Mercury isn’t the only theatrical, over-the-top ’70s glam-pop star getting the biopic treatment. Next summer, we’ll get Rocketman, the new biopic about Mercury’s contemporary Elton John. And today, we get to see the first look at the movie.

The minute-long teaser trailer for Rocketman, which is set to both “Bennie And The Jets” and (obviously) “Rocket Man,” looks every bit as flashy as that first Bohemian Rhapsody trailer, with its glittery concert footage and its personal-turmoil montages. In fact, the Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman trailers look awfully similar.

This should not be a surprise. Bohemian Rhapsody director Dexter Fletcher is also responsible for Rocketman. Fletcher also directed the sports biopic Eddie The Eagle. As an actor, he played the cook guy in Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels. Maybe he’ll eventually get around to making a biopic for his Lock, Stock castmate Sting.

Here’s the trailer:

As previously reported, the man playing Elton John is Taron Egerton, the Welsh actor best known for starring in the two Kingsman movies. That’s probably why Elton sounds like he has a Welsh accent. Egerton, who was announced as the movie’s star in April, has a history with Elton John. In the 2016 animated movie I’m Still Standing, Egerton played a reformed-criminal gorilla named Johnny, and he sang Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing”:

Meanwhile, in last year’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which starred Egerton, Elton John himself had a pretty big role, as himself. It climaxed with perfectly ridiculous CGI-assisted fight scene:

Rocketman is in theaters next summer. Meanwhile, Elton John has just kicked off his years-long farewell tour.