Bohemian Rhapsody, the forthcoming biopic about the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, has had a troubled history. The movie had to switch directors mid-production, as the (deeply problematic) original director Bryan Singer disappeared from the set and was fired and replaced with with Dexter Fletcher. Typically, this sort of thing does not bode well for the finished product, and it would be easy to see this thing turning out messy and unwatchable. But everything we’ve seen from the movie thus far looks great!

A couple of months ago, the movie’s producers shared its first trailer, a fast and dazzling burst of energy. Today, we get a longer, more fleshed-out trailer, and it gives some idea of how the finished movie might play. Based on this clip, it looks like this one will follow all the standard musician-biopic beats — the humble beginnings, the creative bursts of inspiration, the mass success, the band infighting, the squalid downfall. But the visuals are a thing to behold.

With a band as theatrical as Queen, it’s not too surprising that the movie’s look is flashy and overwhelming. But it’s one thing to know that, and it’s another thing to see it. And this trailer, with Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek as Mercury and an all-goosebumps audio montage of Queen songs, is enough to give you that endorphin rush that only comes from a great trailer. Maybe the movie will be great, too! Check it out below.

Bohemian Rhapsody opens in theaters 11/2.