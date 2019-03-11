Karen O and Danger Mouse have been rolling out details of their new collaborative album, Lux Prima, since the tail end of last year. It’s finally about to arrive at the end of this week. But first, the duo have premiered one last single before unveiling the whole album.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer and Gnarls Barkley producer previously shared “Woman” and the album’s nine-minute title track. And today they’ve released “Turn The Light” alongside an interview with Zane Lowe.

During the interview, the artists said “Turn The Light” sprung from their mutual appreciation of ’90s R&B dance music. Dangermouse cited Mary J. Blige as having a similar “feel” to the track.

Hear the song and interview below.

Lux Prima is out 3/15 via BMG. Pre-order it here.