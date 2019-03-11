Guitarist Bill MacKay has a new full-length for Drag City out soon. Fountain Fire follows up 2017’s solo album Esker and his collaborative album with Ryley Walker, SpiderBeetleBee. The Chicago composer has now shared “Welcome” the third single from his upcoming record, following “Try It On” and “Pre-California.”

“Welcome” is as warm as the name suggests. Delicate, homey acoustic and electric guitars mingle with organ flourishes. It’s a purely instrumental moment, conveying its unifying invitation without the need for awkward introductions.

MacKay is also heading out on a North American tour soon. Check out the dates and listen to “Welcome” below.

TOUR DATES:

03/21 Traverse City, MI @ The Little Fleet

03/25 Nashville, TN @ Bastion

03/26 Lexington, KY @ Green Lantern

03/27 Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

03/28 Cincinnati, OH @ Torn Light

03/29 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

03/30 Milwaukee, WI @ Acme

04/10 Bloomington, IL @ Reverberation Vinyl

04/11 St. Louis, MO @ Foam

04/12 Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin

04/13 Kansas City, MO @ Mills Record Co.

05/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Love Song Bar

05/16 Ojai, CA @ Kim Maxwell Studio

05/18 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Music Hall

Fountain Fire is out 3/22 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.