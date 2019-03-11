Guitarist Bill MacKay has a new full-length for Drag City out soon. Fountain Fire follows up 2017’s solo album Esker and his collaborative album with Ryley Walker, SpiderBeetleBee. The Chicago composer has now shared “Welcome” the third single from his upcoming record, following “Try It On” and “Pre-California.”
“Welcome” is as warm as the name suggests. Delicate, homey acoustic and electric guitars mingle with organ flourishes. It’s a purely instrumental moment, conveying its unifying invitation without the need for awkward introductions.
MacKay is also heading out on a North American tour soon. Check out the dates and listen to “Welcome” below.
TOUR DATES:
03/21 Traverse City, MI @ The Little Fleet
03/25 Nashville, TN @ Bastion
03/26 Lexington, KY @ Green Lantern
03/27 Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub
03/28 Cincinnati, OH @ Torn Light
03/29 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout
03/30 Milwaukee, WI @ Acme
04/10 Bloomington, IL @ Reverberation Vinyl
04/11 St. Louis, MO @ Foam
04/12 Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin
04/13 Kansas City, MO @ Mills Record Co.
05/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Love Song Bar
05/16 Ojai, CA @ Kim Maxwell Studio
05/18 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Music Hall
Fountain Fire is out 3/22 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.