Bill MacKay – “Try It On”

Chicago guitarist and composer Bill MacKay is returning next month with the new album Fountain Fire, his first since 2017’s Esker and the ensuing Ryley Walker collab SpiderBeetleBee. We’ve already heard one song from it, “Pre-California,” and today he’s sharing another.

“Try It On” is classic Bill MacKay in some ways — its merging of acoustic and electric, pastoral folk music and acid-fried psychedelia — but it also represents a leap into uncharted waters as MacKay sings on the track, his voice adding another element to the song’s swirling desert air. Listen below.

<a href="http://billmackay.bandcamp.com/album/fountain-fire" target="_blank">Fountain Fire by Bill MacKay</a>

Fountain Fire is out 3/22 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.