Gurr – “Fake News”

Berlin duo Gurr are releasing a new EP, She Says, in a couple of weeks. (They also just played our Range Life show down in Austin.) We’ve already heard two songs from it, the title track and “Zu Spät,” and today they’re putting out a third, “Fake News,” that’s about the endless scroll of headlines we’re subjected to every day.

Here’s what the band had to say about the track in a press statement:

“Fake News” was a direct response to what was going on (and still is) politically at the time, and the growing gap I feel between people leaning both left and right. I think with press and algorithms, we are only fed the kind of news we already believe in and agree with, which is super dangerous. The song then connects that to an experience I had when we visited the the BBC for an interview with Huw Stephens. We went inside and there was this gigantic newsroom with so many screens but no windows at all. I found that a bit disturbing: Like here’s the people making the news and they can’t look outside.

Listen below.

The She Says EP is out 4/5 via AWAL/Rough Trade.