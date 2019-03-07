Gurr – “Zu Spät”

Gurr are playing at our Stereogum Range Life 2019 party in Austin during SXSW next week. And a few weeks after that, the Berlin garage-pop duo are releasing a new EP called She Says. We’ve already heard the title track, and today they’ve shared another new song called “Zu Spät.”

Although Gurr are from Berlin, they mostly sing in English. As the title might indicate, that’s not the case on “Zu Spät,” which means “Too Late” in German. Other than that, I have no idea what they’re saying, but the song is a sparkling guitar-pop jam, and you can listen to it below.

The She Says EP is out 4/5 via AWAL/Rough Trade.