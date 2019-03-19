Rosalía Announces First Ever North American Headline Shows

Last year, the young Spanish singer Rosalía released her El Mal Querer LP, one of the year’s best albums. On that album, Rosalía and co-producer El Guincho twisted up traditional flamenco sounds and aesthetics into rich, dizzy circa-now pop forms, creating a music of stunning depth and longing. And now, people around the world will get to see what happens when Rosalía performs live. Judging by the visual sensibility that she brings to her stunning music videos, that could be something truly special indeed.

Rosalía is going to be all over the festival circuit this summer, and her schedule already included dates at Coachella and Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival. But now Rosalía has already announced a few North American headlining shows — her first ever. She’s not heading out on a full-scale continental tour, sadly. She’s limiting things to four shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Toronto. But if any of those venues are near you, it might be a good idea to make sure you’re in the building.

Rosalía also has shows coming up in Mexico, South America, and Europe. Check out her full touring itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

3/29 – Buenos Aries, Argentina – Lollapalooza

3/31 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza

4/06 – Toluca, Mexico – Ceremonia

4/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan

4/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

4/26-28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Something In The Water

4/30 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

5/02 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

6/01 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/02 – Paris, France @ We Love Green

6/08 – Porto, Portugal – @ NOS Primavera Sound

6/13-15 – Santiago De Compostela, Spain @ O Son do Camiño

6/15 – Córdoba, Spain @ Noche Blanca

6/30 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

7/03 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde

7/05 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

7/05-07 – Ewjik, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole

7/11-13 – Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK LIVE

7/13 – Lleida, Spain @ Doctor Music Festival

7/17-20 – Ostrava, Czech Republic @ Colours Of Ostrava

7/18 – Berne, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival