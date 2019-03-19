Prolific LA psych chameleons Wand have changed colors once again in the leadup to their new album Laughing Matter. Early singles “Scarecrow” and “Thin Air” have found the constantly evolving group arriving at a crisp, floaty, experimental guitar-pop sound that reminds me of Radiohead — which is quite a transformation for a band that began by kicking out grimy garage punk.

Today they’ve shared a third track from the album called “Walkie Talkie.” Cory Hanson’s high-pitched warble continues to sound a bit like Thom Yorke here, but the music surges with an urgency more reminiscent of Wand’s earlier work. Guitar and keyboard sounds assail your eardrums from all directions while a fervent 4/4 stomp whips you up into frantic reverie. So, at the risk of belaboring the Radiohead comparison, I guess it’s like a Bends B-side reimagined by Ty Segall.

In other words: Good shit! Check it out below via a music video by Yolk Eye Media.

TOUR DATES:

05/19 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

05/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/03 – Arcata, CA @ Richard’s Goat

05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

05/09 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi

05/25 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

05/27 – Brussels, BEL @ Botanique @ Orangerie

05/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

05/31 – Dusseldorf, GER @ Zakk

06/01 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

06/02 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

06/03 – Lyon, FR @ Sonic

06/04 – Bern, SUI @ ISC

06/05 – Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace

06/06 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa

06/07 – Le Havre, FR @ Mc Daids

06/08 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

06/19 – Denver, CO Hi Dive

06/20 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

06/22 – Madison, WI @ University of Wisconsin – Madison

06/23 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

06/25 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

06/26 – Montreal, QC @ Ritz

06/27 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room

06/28 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

06/29 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

06/30 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound

07/02 – Kingston, NY @ BSP

07/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

07/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Roof

07/06 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

07/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room

07/09 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

07/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl

07/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/12 – Houston, TX @ Satellite

07/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (inside)

07/15 – El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz

07/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

Laughing Matter is out 4/19 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.