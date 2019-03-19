Prolific LA psych chameleons Wand have changed colors once again in the leadup to their new album Laughing Matter. Early singles “Scarecrow” and “Thin Air” have found the constantly evolving group arriving at a crisp, floaty, experimental guitar-pop sound that reminds me of Radiohead — which is quite a transformation for a band that began by kicking out grimy garage punk.
Today they’ve shared a third track from the album called “Walkie Talkie.” Cory Hanson’s high-pitched warble continues to sound a bit like Thom Yorke here, but the music surges with an urgency more reminiscent of Wand’s earlier work. Guitar and keyboard sounds assail your eardrums from all directions while a fervent 4/4 stomp whips you up into frantic reverie. So, at the risk of belaboring the Radiohead comparison, I guess it’s like a Bends B-side reimagined by Ty Segall.
In other words: Good shit! Check it out below via a music video by Yolk Eye Media.
TOUR DATES:
05/19 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
05/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/03 – Arcata, CA @ Richard’s Goat
05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
05/09 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi
05/25 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
05/27 – Brussels, BEL @ Botanique @ Orangerie
05/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
05/31 – Dusseldorf, GER @ Zakk
06/01 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
06/02 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
06/03 – Lyon, FR @ Sonic
06/04 – Bern, SUI @ ISC
06/05 – Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace
06/06 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa
06/07 – Le Havre, FR @ Mc Daids
06/08 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
06/19 – Denver, CO Hi Dive
06/20 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse
06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
06/22 – Madison, WI @ University of Wisconsin – Madison
06/23 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
06/25 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
06/26 – Montreal, QC @ Ritz
06/27 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room
06/28 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
06/29 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
06/30 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound
07/02 – Kingston, NY @ BSP
07/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
07/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Roof
07/06 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
07/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room
07/09 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
07/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl
07/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
07/12 – Houston, TX @ Satellite
07/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (inside)
07/15 – El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz
07/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
Laughing Matter is out 4/19 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.