The Beths – “Soul Meets Body” (Death Cab For Cutie Cover)

Big week for Death Cab For Cutie covers! First Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst broke out “Title And Registration” at a Better Oblivion Community Center show, and now the Beths have released a rendition of “Soul Meets Body,” off the band’s 2005 album Plans. (Last month, Halsey and “Yungblud” also covered Death Cab, but we shall not speak of that any longer.)

The New Zealand pop-punkers were in the SiriusXMU studios recently to perform for a session, which is where they unleashed an acoustic rendition of the popular Plans track. The Beths released their debut album, Future Me Hates Me, last year.

Listen below.