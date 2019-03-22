Foxes In Fiction – “Ontario Sunshine Pt. 3″ (Feat. Emily Yacina)

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Warren Hildebrand’s Foxes In Fiction project — his last proper album was 2014’s Ontario Gothic, though there have been some stray one-offs and a rarity compilation along the way — but today he’s returned with a new track, “Ontario Sunshine Pt. 3.”

It’s not from his upcoming album, though it does seem to have some connection to it, judging by this tracklist Hildebrand shared a little bit ago. “Ontario Sunshine Pt. 3″ features vocals from Emily Yacina, who bleeds seamlessly into the song’s gorgeous backdrop of drifting guitars and balmy haze.

Listen below.

<a href="http://foxesinfiction.bandcamp.com/track/ontario-sunshine-pt-3-feat-emily-yacina" target="_blank">Ontario Sunshine pt. 3 (feat. Emily Yacina) by Foxes in Fiction</a>

“Ontario Sunshine Pt. 3″ is out now.