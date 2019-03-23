Watch Lana Del Rey Perform “Mariners Apartment Complex” Live For The First Time

Lana Del Rey headlined the first day of the Buku Music + Art Project at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans last night. It was her first live show of the year, and she made it count, bringing along backup singers/dancers and a giant wooden swing and performing her recent single “Mariners Apartment Complex” live for the first time ever. “Thank you for indulging my little folk sensibility,” she told the audience afterwards.

“Mariners Apartment Complex,” along with “Venice Bitch” and “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it,” comes from Lana Del Rey’s upcoming Jack Antonoff-produced album Norman Fucking Rockwell. It doesn’t have an official release date yet, but for now, you can watch her debut “Mariners Apartment Complex” below.