Tacocat – “Hologram”

Seattle punk mainstays Tacocat are gearing up to release the follow-up to 2016’s Lost Time. This Mess Is A Place is out in May, and so far they’ve shared its lead single, “Grains Of Salt.” Today, we hear a new track called “Hologram.”

“Don’t take this the wrong way/ But you’re doing this the wrong way,” frontwoman Emily Nokes sings over a deceivingly upbeat melody. “Just remember if you can/ Power is a hologram/ And every reality is ripping at the seams.” The sound is rooted in ’90s guitar pop, but with an almost surfy flair.

Tacocat have been around for over 10 years. Members of the band have also played in Seattle supergroups like Who Is She? and Childbirth.

Listen to Tacocat’s new single “Hologram” below.

This Mess Is A Place is out 5/3 on Sub Pop.