Who Is She? – “Seattle Freeze”

Who Is She? are a Seattle supergroup made up of Lisa Prank’s Robin Edwards, Tacocat’s Bree McKenna, and Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro, and next week they’re releasing their debut album together, Seattle Gossip. We’ve already heard “Top 8” from it and today they’ve shared another new one called “Seattle Freeze,” a reference to the belief that it’s hard to make new friends in the rainy city. The song puts that myth to rest with the blunt putdown: “It’s not Seattle/ It’s you.” Listen to it via KEXP below.

Seattle Gossip is out 10/6 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.