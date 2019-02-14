Seattle punks Tacocat are a local institution in their hometown. They’ve been around for more than a decade now, and members of the band also play in area supergroups like Who Is She? and Childbirth. They also did the theme song for the recent Powerpuff Girls reboot. And now Tacocat announce that they’ll soon follow up their last album, 2016’s Lost Time, with a new one called This Mess Is A Place.

By way of announcing the album, Tacocat have also shared a video for its first single, the bright and jangly “Grains Of Salt.” Director Claire Buss films the band members performing in a bright, sparkly room alongside some drag performers from Seattle. It makes for a striking, colorful video that immediately stands out from the kind of stuff we see from Tacocat’s indie rock peers.

Talking about “Grains Of Salt,” bandleader Emily Nokes says, “This song is for roller skating, friendship, self friendship, yes and no doubt, turning it off, running up and down that hill, leaving gross stuff behind, landing the backflip, imposter syndrome, being your own genie, and remembering who the fuck you are.” Below, watch the video and check out the new album’s tracklist and the band’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hologram”

02 “New World”

03 “Grains Of Salt”

04 “The Joke Of Life”

05 “Little Friend”

06 “Rose-Colored Sky”

07 “The Problem”

08 “Crystal Ball”

09 “Meet Me At La Palma”

10 “Miles And Miles”

TOUR DATESL

5/09 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

5/10 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

5/11 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

5/12 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

5/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

5/15 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

5/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle

5/19 – Washington, D.C. – U Street Music Hall

5/21 – Durham, NC – The Pinhook

5/22 – Atlanta, GA – The Drunken Unicorn

5/23 – Nashville, TN – The High Watt

5/24 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

5/25 – Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar

6/08 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox at the Market

6/12 – Spokane, WA – The Bartlett

6/13 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

6/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

6/15 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

6/17 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

6/18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

6/19 – Austin, TX – Barracuda

6/21 – Sante Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

6/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

6/23 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah

6/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bootleg Theater

6/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

6/28 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

This Mess Is A Place is out 5/3 on Sub Pop.