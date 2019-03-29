Ciara – “Thinkin Bout You”

Ciara never really goes away. The singer and dancer extraordinaire stays in the headlines via singles like “Level Up,” legal conflict with ex-fiancé Future, or doing the “In My Feelings” challenge with husband Russell Wilson. But she hasn’t released an album since 2015’s Jackie. That’s about to change.

Beauty Marks, Ciara’s seventh full-length album, is out in May on Ciara’s own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. In addition to previously released singles “Level Up,” “Freak Me,” “Dose,” and “Greatest Love,” there are collaborations with Macklemore (“I Love Myself”) and Kelly Rowland (“Girl Gang”). And there’s another single out this week called “Thinkin Bout You.”

No, it’s not a Frank Ocean cover. Instead, Ciara’s “Thinkin Bout You” is a peppy Prince-inspired pop song, like Janelle Monáe’s “Make Me Feel” crossed with Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling.” Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Love Myself” (featuring Macklemore)

02 “Level Up”

03 “Set”

04 “Thinkin Bout You”

05 “Trust Myself”

06 “Girl Gang” (Feat. Kelly Rowland)

07 “Dose”

08 “Na Na”

09 “Freak Me” (Feat. Tekno)

10 “Greatest Love”

11 “Beauty Marks”

Beauty Marks is out 5/10 via Beauty Marks Entertainment.