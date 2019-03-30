Watch Blur Reunite For A Surprise Performance In East London

Roxy Music weren’t the only big British rock band reuniting last night. During Damon Albarn’s Africa Express: The Circus show in East London, which brings musicians from around the world together to perform onstage, Albarn’s band Blur reunited to play together for the first time since The Magic Whip came out in 2015.

Albarn, Dave Rowntree, Alex James, and Graham Coxon played three songs in their surprise reunion set, starting out by performing Parklife’s “Clover Over Dover” live for the first time ever. “We haven’t sung it since 1994. That’s not necessarily a good thing, right,” Albarn said.

For “Tender,” they were joined by the London Community Gospel Choir and Rokia Traoré, and they closed out with the ever-popular “Song 2.” “Do you wanna hear a really stupid short song?” Albarn asked. “It was so rubbish we didn’t even give it a title. Why not.” Watch fan-shot footage from the surprise reunion below.

At the their Demon Dayz Festival in Los Angeles Late last year, Albarn’s other group Gorillaz covered “Song 2″ with Blur’s Graham Coxon.