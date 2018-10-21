Gorillaz capped off last night’s Demon Dayz Festival in Los Angeles with a 30-song headlining performance. They brought out special guests like De La Soul, DRAM, Little Simz, and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble. During the encore, Damon Albarn welcomed his Blur bandmate Graham Coxon onstage to perform “Song 2.” “We’re going to try a bit of cross pollination,” Albarn said. Watch the performance below.

Jazz guitarist George Benson also joined them to play “Humility,” their collaborative track from Gorillaz’s latest album, The Now Now.