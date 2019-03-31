Today, the Sunday Times published an interview with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, where he revealed new details about their forthcoming album, Father Of The Bride. Apparently, the opening track is a folky number called “Hold You Now” and includes a choral sample from the Hans Zimmer-scored The Thin Red Line. There are also a few songs with Danielle Haim, including a country duet called “Married In A Gold Rush.”

The album includes a track called “Unbearably White,” which Koenig says is partially about how “Infighting among white people about who is marginally more or less white is not particularly interesting.” The album closer, “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin,” features a reference to the Balfour Declaration, the post-World War I statement announcing support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine. The writer adds, “Koenig feels strongly that fans should hear the new music before he offers context.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Koenig talks about his support for Bernie Sanders. Vampire Weekend headlined events with Sanders during the 2016 US election primaries, and Koenig is backing the politician again for the 2020 election cycle.

“I like to believe he’s less of a sociopath than a lot of people who want to be president, but it’s hard to be as excited as I was in 2016. That was the first time I felt deeply about a candidate. I also subscribe to the belief that Trump doesn’t represent an upheaval so much as a moment of clarity about the way things have always been. Which isn’t to say there aren’t uniquely horrifying things happening, but there were under every administration,” Koenig says, before shouting out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s similarly “dignified, calm” demeanor.

So far, we’ve heard “Harmony Hall,” “2021,” “Sunflower,” and “Big Blue” from the new album. Vampire Weekend are releasing “UW,” presumably “Unbearably White,” and a track with the initials “TL” on Thursday at 8 AM EST, according to their Instagram.

Father Of The Bride is out 5/3 via Sony Music.