Last week, Vampire Weekend released two new songs, “Sunflower” and “Big Blue,” the second in a trio of two-song drops leading up to their fourth album, Father Of The Bride, which comes out the first week of May.

Today, they’re sharing a music video for “Sunflower,” which was directed by Jonah Hill. He shot it last month at Zabar’s on the Upper West Side in Manhattan, and it features Ezra Koenig and the Internet’s Steve Lacy (who plays on the track) hanging out at the iconic delicatessen. They also filmed at Barry Greengrass, another Manhattan deli. Jerry freakin’ Seinfeld also shows up (Koenig has long been obsessed with Seinfeld and Seinfeld-related memes), as does Fab 5 Freddy.

Watch below.

Father Of The Bride is out 5/3 via Sony Music.