Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album Dedicated

Carly Rae Jepsen has finally announced her new album. It’s called Dedicated and it’ll be out on 5/17. Per an iTunes pre-order page, it’ll have 15 tracks in total, including the recently released “No Drug Like Me” and “Now That I Found You.” (No “Party For One,” seemingly.)

It’s the follow-up to Jepsen’s epic 2015 album E•MO•TION, which was one of our favorite albums of that year.

Jepsen is also going on tour in support of Dedicated. Check out the dates below. More information at Jepsen’s official site.

TOUR DATES

06/27 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06/28 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06/29 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

07/01 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

07/03 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/05 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

07/06 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/07 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/09 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

07/10 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

07/12 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

07/13 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

07/14 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

07/16 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/17 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

07/20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

07/21 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

07/23 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

07/24 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

07/26 Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater

07/27 Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

07/28 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

07/30 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

08/01 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/02 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

08/03 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08/04 San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

08/06 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/08 San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

08/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Dedicated will be out 5/17 via School Boy/Interscope.