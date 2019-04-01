Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album Dedicated

Carly Rae Jepsen has finally announced her new album. It’s called Dedicated and it’ll be out on 5/17. Per an iTunes pre-order page, it’ll have 15 tracks in total, including the recently released “No Drug Like Me” and “Now That I Found You.” (No “Party For One,” seemingly.)
It’s the follow-up to Jepsen’s epic 2015 album E•MO•TION, which was one of our favorite albums of that year.
Jepsen is also going on tour in support of Dedicated. Check out the dates below. More information at Jepsen’s official site.
Secret’s out…and so is my album on May 17!! #Dedicated https://t.co/9Osbky7C9z pic.twitter.com/VyyhLiCKyK
— Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) April 1, 2019
TOUR DATES
06/27 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
06/28 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
06/29 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
07/01 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
07/03 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/05 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
07/06 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/07 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/09 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
07/10 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
07/12 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
07/13 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
07/14 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
07/16 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/17 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
07/20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
07/21 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
07/23 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/24 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
07/26 Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
07/27 Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
07/28 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
07/30 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
08/01 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
08/02 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
08/03 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08/04 San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
08/06 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/08 San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
08/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Dedicated will be out 5/17 via School Boy/Interscope.