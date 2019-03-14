Carly Rae Jepsen – “Now That I Found You” Video

A couple weeks ago, Carly Rae Jepsen released two new tracks, “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me,” and today she’s put out a music video for the former. It’s her second video for this era, following “Party For One” from last fall.

This is an extended Breakfast At Tiffany’s riff, starting with Jepsen finding an abandoned cat as she steps into a very fancy car. She brings it home with her, and the song turns into an obsessive ode to this extremely cute cat: Jepsen makes it elaborate dinners, paints it, puts it on TikTok. After she intergalactically blasts off into a cat trip, the cat goes missing, but (of course) that leads to a meet-cute of appropriately Jepsen proportions.

Watch below.