Emily Reo – “Balloon”

Emily Reo is releasing her new album, Only You Can See It, next week. We’ve already heard “Ghosting” and “Strawberry” from it, and today the Brooklyn-based musician is sharing another new track, “Balloon,” a soaring rush of pitch-shifted vocals and pitter-pattering drums.

In each hit of the chorus, Reo runs through a series of many-colored balloons that either block her view or expand her mind. All of this balloon talk can’t help but recall Nena’s “99 Luftballoons,” another song that hides more maudlin implications under the veil of buoyancy. But where that song is firmly rooted to the real world, the imagery Reo uses in “Balloon” feels more fantastical and freeing: “Spirit hiding, you are trapped in a portrait/ Future sighting, I am reading my fortune,” she sings at one point. “Senses idling, you are floating in orbit/ Magic finding, I am coming right for you.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ^

04/03 Gainesville, FL @ The Atlantic

04/04 Orlando, FL @ The Social

04/12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA

04/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High * +

04/14 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord *

04/16 Portland, OR @ TBA *

04/18 Seattle, WA @ Woodland Theater *

04/24 Washington, D.C. @ Comet Ping Pong *

04/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right * +

04/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca *

04/29 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room *

04/30 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout *

05/02 Toronto, ON @ Burdock *

05/03 Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea *

05/04 Boston, MA @ Lilypad *

^ w/ Bellows

* w/ Foxes In Fiction

+ Only You Can See It Record Release show

Only You Can See It is out 4/12 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.