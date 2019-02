In a couple of months, Emily Reo is releasing a new album, Only You Can See It, the long-in-the-works follow-up to 2013’s Olive Juice. We’ve already heard “Strawberry” from it, and today the Brooklyn-based artist is sharing another one, “Ghosting.” It’s a piece of pop perfection — the way Reo’s voice bleeds into itself in the climax is just … *chef’s kiss*. “Can’t enjoy the things I used to/ Every night I’m stuck in my room/ Every night I’m sick in my room/ But I’m always thinking of you,” she warbles, expressing that isolation in a way that encourages everyone to participate.

Reo’s songs often feel like they’re haunted by phantoms, and here she twists the modern concept of ghosting and applies it to the more eternal concept of becoming a shadow of your former self, sinking so deep into depression that you might as well be a spectre. Through music, though, it feels like Reo has found a pathway to becoming more available.

Listen via The Fader below.

Only You Can See It is out 4/12 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.