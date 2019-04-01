Watch Rosalía Debut “Como Ali” And Sing Her J Balvin & James Blake Collabs At Lollapalooza Argentina & Chile

Still riding high from her excellent sophomore full-length El Mal Querer, Rosalía is making the rounds on tour. She’s set to be a big live presence around the world this year, including her first North American headline dates, and it looks like those shows will involve a good deal of new music released in the months since the album dropped last fall.

This past weekend at Lollapalooza Argentina, she debuted a buoyant new song, “Como Ali,” flanked by a team of dancers. The singer also made live debuts of a couple of her recent collaborative tracks: her J. Balvin-supported song “Con Altura” and James Blake’s Assume Form highlight “Barefoot In The Park.” In the clips below, she performs “Con Altura” for the second time ever at Lollapalooza Chile and debuts “Barefoot” in Argentina.

Watch Rosalía’s performances below.

El Mal Querer is out now on Sony.