Barrie – “Saturated”

Next month, Barrie are releasing their debut album, Happy To Be Here. They’ve released a couple of songs from it so far already, including “Clovers” and “Darjeeling,” and now, after a great reception at this year’s SXSW, the New York-based group are putting out a new track called “Saturated.”

This one’s a little more low-key than the first two singles, riding in on a cool wave. It’s a nice twist on a traditional obsession song, the idea of being completely enveloped with and overwhelmed by all the feelings inside. “This song is pretty pure,” Barrie Lindsay said in a statement.

“It came out fully formed, sounding mostly like how it sounds now. It’s minimal and exposed, kind of vulnerable but in a confident way. I want people to relate to that state of pure, open saturation. I want this song to feel like a crush.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

4/10 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

4/24 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

4/26 London, UK @ Moth Club

4/28 Manchester, UK @ YES

4/29 Paris, FR @ Le Pop-Up du Label

5/01 Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

5/02 Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

5/03 Oslo, NO @ Jaeger

5/04 Stockholm, SE @ Sodra Bar

5/06 Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Jazz Cafe

5/07 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

5/10 Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon Festival &

5/11 Columbus, OH @ Flyover Fest

^ w/ Hand Habits, Tasha

& w/ Neko Case, Sudan Archives

Happy To Be Here is out 5/3 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.